United Way of Fort Smith Area launches COVID-19 Response Fund

The United Way of Fort Smith Area has launched a COVID-19 Response Fund.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The United Way of Fort Smith Area has launched a COVID-19 Response Fund.

This fund will be to provide micro-grants directly to area non-profits and faith-based organizations that are working directly with individuals and families that have been impacted by the coronavirus.

“These are very taxing and uncertain times for our community right now and we have had companies and individuals reaching out asking how they can help. We are very thankful to Arvest and OG&E for their unsolicited generosity to kickoff this fund. It is not our intent to fundraise at this time, but rather provide an opportunity for those that have the resources and want to help,” stated Eddie Lee Herndon, President, and CEO of United Way of Fort Smith Area.

The united way of Fort Smith area supports Sebastian, Crawford, Franklin, and Logan counties in Arkansas, and Sequoyah and Leflore counties in Oklahoma.

Gifts from Arvest and OG&E helped establish this fund.

Rob Ratley, Community Affairs Manager - Arkansas, had this to say when asked about OG&E’s response,” Less than a year ago our community faced a 500-year flood that destroyed homes, displaced numerous families, affected our local businesses, and placed an extreme burden on everyone involved. We were strong then and we will be strong now. We appreciate everything that our United Way and local agencies are doing to once again help our community. “