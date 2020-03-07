Temporary shelter opens for those left without power in Ozark after storm

According to Franklin County Emergency Manager, Rick Covert, 275 people were left without power in Ozark after a possible lightning strike hit on Thursday night.

OZARK, Ark. — According to Franklin County Emergency Manager, Rick Covert, 275 people were left without power in Ozark after a possible lightning strike hit on Thursday (July 2) night.

A temporary shelter has now been opened for those people.

The shelter will be located at the United Methodist Church Gardner Life Center in Ozark. It will open at 10 a.m.

Covert said with the high heat index expected for today (July 3), the shelter will provide a cool area for residents to stay.

OG&E workers are currently working to fix the problem but there has not been an estimated time given of when the power could be restored.

Residents are encouraged to bring masks when entering the temporary shelter. Otherwise, one will be provided.