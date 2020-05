Undercover FBI agents arrested a Fort Smith man today (May 22) around 1 p.m.

The man was arrested in front of a home in the 200 block of N. 17th St.

Fort Smith police were called to assist in the arrest but the FBI is leading the investigation.

According to neighbors, the man was tackled to the ground.

At this time we do not know the identity of the man or the reason for his arrest.