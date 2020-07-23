UCA Board of Trustees unanimously vote to change name of campus building

The first half of Laney-Manion Hall's namesake is after a former Arkansas governor who was against the civil rights movement, according to reports.

CONWAY, Arkansas — According to the University of Central Arkansas's Student Government Association, the university's board of trustees voted unanimously to change the name of the campus's building that houses most chemistry labs known as Laney-Manion Hall.

Since the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and George Floyd reignited the conversation about racial injustice, the subject of removing Laney's name from the building, named after former Arkansas governor and self-proclaimed "Dixiecrat" Benjamin Laney.

Laney was reportedly an opponent of civil rights and anti-segregation legislation, speaking against then-President Truman who supported the civil rights movement and legislation.