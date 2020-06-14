UAMS modeling shows Arkansas’ active COVID-19 infections could reach 175,000

Modeling recently prepared and presented by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences shows that new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas could reach around 1,350 per day by Sept. 27, with around 3,100 hospitalizations by October.

That modeling follows an update by the closely watched Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington which shows pandemic deaths in Arkansas could reach 1,650 by Oct. 1.

The UAMS numbers, presented during an employee town hall by Dr. Mark Williams, dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, also show the state could have just under 1,000 ICU beds with COVID-19 patients and around 600 ventilators in use. The estimated rise would not exceed capacity. The Arkansas Department of Health has reported 9,111 hospital beds in the state and 896 ventilators. What is unknown is if bed and ventilator capacity will be exceeded in a region in the state.