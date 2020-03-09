UAMS modeling has deaths at almost 1,700 by Oct. 15; state reports antigen testing results

Modeling from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences that has been close to actual numbers predicts COVID-19 deaths in the state will reach 1,688 by Oct. 15

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Modeling from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences that has been close to actual numbers predicts COVID-19 deaths in the state will reach 1,688 by Oct. 15, with cumulative case numbers rising to 115,000 by that same date.

The modeling, updated Tuesday (Sept. 1), predicts 63,444 cumulative cases by Sept. 7, but the real case count is likely to surpass that estimate. Cumulative cases as of Sept. 2 were 62,112. The modeling also predicted 803 deaths by Sept. 7, but the state has reported 841 deaths as of Sept. 2.

The modeling previously predicted 4,159 cumulative hospitalizations on Aug. 24, and the actual number was 4,028. The modeling also predicted cumulative intensive care admissions of 1,447 on Aug. 24, and the actual number of patients in intensive care was 1,454.