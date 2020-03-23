UAMS chief says caution needed on COVID-19 vaccines, state focused on containment and treatment

UAMS Chancellor says the number of positive cases each day is a lagging indicator of the amount of transmission that’s going.

ARKANSAS, USA — When UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson was in medical school and in his early career, he witnessed a catastrophic health care pandemic similar to today’s coronavirus outbreak.

It was HIV, human immunodeficiency virus, but the way it played out was much different.

“The closest approximation was HIV, but that was slow-motion, and this [COVID-19] is warp speed, and that’s the big difference here,” Patterson said in a Talk Business & Politics interview.

The UAMS chief who has been front-and-center at many of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s daily press conferences said it will get much worse in Arkansas before it gets better, even with the major restrictions the governor is putting to limit human interaction and commerce.

“The numbers are absolutely going to go up. That’s entirely predictable. We’ve been saying that since we had the first case in the state of Arkansas. And frankly, they may bounce around a little bit as the availability of testing changes,” Patterson said.

“If reagent constraints decrease, the amount of testing that occurs, the numbers might go down because of that. As we make more testing available within the state, that might make the numbers go up. So, the number from day-to-day may not be an accurate reflection of the amount of transmission that’s going on… It’s a lagging indicator. And really, what we hope to see is that moment where we see a consistent plateau. And that plateau is going to appear in the cases that we detect probably a week or more after we’ve actually contained the virus,” said Patterson.