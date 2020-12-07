UAMS Chancellor urges statewide masking mandate, says COVID-19 projections to be updated every other week

UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson has been through a health crisis before.

UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson has been through a health crisis before. When he was entering the medical field in the late 80’s, the country was awakening to the HIV epidemic. Today, the COVID-19 pandemic is moving more rapidly and affecting many more people in Arkansas and across the globe.

With the state recording its highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases – 1,061 on Saturday – Patterson said it’s time for a statewide mask mandate.

“Statewide mandatory masking,” he tweeted on Saturday afternoon (July 11) when the numbers were released. “Too many cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. This can’t continue.”

During Patterson’s interview on the Sunday (July 12) edition of Talk Business & Politics, he was asked why masking has become so heavily politicized during this pandemic.