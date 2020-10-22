UAFS Cultural Network hosts candlelight vigil for Breonna Taylor

Tonight the Cultural Network with the University of Arkansas hosted a candlelight vigil honoring the life of Breonna Taylor.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Tonight the Cultural Network with the University of Arkansas hosted a candlelight vigil honoring the life of Breonna Taylor.

Working with UAFS officials, seniors Shannon McGill and Kristina Smith invited the community to listen to guest speakers, ranging from students to Fort Smith police chief, Danny Baker.

“The responsibility I have, and especially now with the heightened awareness of racism in our country, and how it creeps into every aspect of our lives including the way we police one another, we have to acknowledge that, and we have to talk about things we can improve on,” says Baker.

McGill says it’s important to keep speaking out against police brutality.

“These names are just going to be piled on top of each other and we’ll never be able to get any resolution unless we keep saying the names”.