UA employee arrested after allegations of sexual indecency with a child on campus

A UA employee has been arrested after reports of an alleged case of sexual indecency with a child on campus.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an alleged case of Sexual Indecency with a Child on campus.

According to UAPD, the incident happened at the Jean Tyson Child Development Center on campus and was reported to police on March 2 around 11:30 a.m.

The employee in question has been identified as 31-year-old Joseph O'Neill.

He was arrested Wednesday (Mar. 4) following an interview with UAPD.

O'Neill faces two counts of sexual indecency with a child and one count of rape.

He has been suspended and banned from the facility following the incident.

UAPD believes the threat to campus is minimal but still issued an abundance of caution.

The Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division will be assisting UAPD with the investigation.