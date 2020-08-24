U of A Students get ready for week one

It won't just be little kids going back to school tomorrow. Some are also entering college for the first time in the midst of the pandemic.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It won't just be little kids going back to school tomorrow. Some are also entering college for the first time in the midst of the pandemic.

The University of Arkansas welcomes its students back to the classroom tomorrow (Aug. 24) but the campus will have an entirely new look with safety guidelines in place, and schedules unique to this year.

Today on campus, nearly everyone was wearing a mask, even when walking around outside. 5NEWS spoke to some students who ranged from senior to freshman and some are optimistic about the year, but others are concerned about the impact of off-campus events.



“We saw it last night out on Dickson Street a lot of people didn’t have masks on.” said senior Anna Kate Duke.

With Monday being the first day back, social distance protocols, and online classes being the norm, students expect a different vibe on campus this year.

“You’re not gonna have that personal connection with everybody. I just think socially things are gonna be really different.” said sophomore Zack Markey,

Students say the remote learning is not ideal.

“I prefer the old fashion way just going to class having your professor right there and if I have to ask a question there right there I can ask him anything,” said Jimmy Beatty.

Beatty says he only has one class in-person. He, along with the others says they can adjust to the new routine and it shouldn't be a problem. What they do worry about is social gatherings.

“Freshman they could be like oh that’s great we’re in college we’re in the prime of our life let’s go get wild let’s go party let’s do all that,” said Beatty.

“Were 18, 19, 20, 21-year-olds I mean do they really expect everybody to be locked in their room all the time,” said Markey.