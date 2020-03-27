Tyson Foods commits to $13 million for hunger relief and community support in response to COVID-19

Tyson Foods announced they are committing to $13 million in response to the coronavirus pandemic, to support critical needs in local communities in which the company operates.
This includes $2 million in community grants and over $11 million in products.
Tyson Foods created a Community response fund that will distribute grants and food donations to non-profit organizations partners.
“Our company is proud to play a critical role in feeding the nation during this challenging time, and we recognize the importance of supporting our team members, their families, and our plant communities,” said Tyson Foods CEO Noel White. “The purpose of this special fund is to provide help where it’s needed most.”