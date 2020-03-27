Tyson Foods commits to $13 million for hunger relief and community support in response to COVID-19

Tyson Foods created a Community response fund that will distribute grants and food donations to non-profit organizations partners.

Tyson Foods announced they are committing to $13 million in response to the coronavirus pandemic, to support critical needs in local communities in which the company operates.

This includes $2 million in community grants and over $11 million in products.

