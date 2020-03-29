TY Garments donates 2,000 masks and protective gear to UAMS from its Chinese parent firm

TY Garments donates 2,000 masks and protective gear to UAMS.

TY Garments, a sports gear manufacturer for Adidas, Reebok, and others located at the Port of Little Rock and in Suzhou, China, has donated 2,000 masks and protective gear to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to help Arkansas workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joey Walsh and John Zhu, production managers for TY, brought the protective gear to Kenny Worley, the UAMS director of value analysis, and Jami Ellis, director of supply chain logistics and capital management, this week.

The masks were manufactured in a re-tooled Chinese factory and were FedEx shipped to Arkansas.