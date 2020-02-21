Two Rogers high schools to get security fencing

The Rogers School Board approves putting security fencing at Rogers High and Rogers Heritage High.

ROGERS, Ark. — Two high schools will soon be getting more security after the school board approved a proposal to add security fencing.

At Rogers High School the fence will enclose the courtyard area on the side of the school, that’s completely open right now. At Rogers Heritage High School, the fence will be on the back side of the school or where 8th Street is.

Assistant Superintendent Charles Lee says this added security is thanks to voters approving a millage increase for the district back in 2017.

“It’s going to be a eight foot tall ornamental iron fence," Lee said. "It will have panic bars to release to go out, but there is also a safety feature that if you’re on the outside of the fence you can’t reach around and push the panic bar, so it prohibits anyone from accessing the open area."

Jaci Uecker is a parent and the PTO president at Rogers High School. She says she's happy that building the fence is in the works.

“This is a big step in the right direction for securing our school," Uecker said. "Obviously, having the inner section there that has to stay open, beautiful open campus, but not very functional when you are talking about safety and security."

Lee says the fencing at both schools will cost $137,000. He says safety is a top priority for the district.

“It’s something we examine on a daily basis," Lee said. "We have conversations on a weekly and monthly basis about what is it that we can do to make sure we are doing everything in the name of security to make sure our kids are safe."

Uecker, like many other parents, says she just wants to know her kids are safe when they are at school.

“We don’t ever want anything bad to happen and never wish that on anybody but bad things do happen and we need to make sure that we are secure,” she said.

They won’t start putting the fencing up until this school year is over, but it will all be installed in time for next school year.

The district is also looking in adding a buzz in system like they have at the elementary schools.