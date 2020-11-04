Two Nursing home residents test positive for COVID-19 in Huntsville and Rogers

The facilities have tested the residents and so far two tests have turned out positive, one in each facility. So far, no employees have tested positive.

"Officials at the Arkansas Department of Health have communicated a consistent message during this time prioritizing testing for those in long term care facilities when there is a staff member or resident affected. We applaud their prioritization of this vulnerable population and our workers agree that everyone in a facility should be tested during these times. even those who are asymptomatic. In the meantime, we are anxiously awaiting the remaining test results in hopes that they are back negative." said Bunch.