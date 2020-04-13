Two arrested for Residential Burglary, Theft of Property in Prairie Grove

On Thursday (Apr. 9), Prairie Grove Police arrested two suspects for Residential Burglary and Theft of Property.
The person who saw the suspects recorded them in the act and contacted police. Soon after, police were able to successfully locate the two and arrest them.
The suspects were identified as Lorenzo Danaby, 27 from Fayetteville and Tiffany Hill, 22 from Prairie Grove. Police say these two suspects were determined to be stealing from residents who left their garage doors open.
Garage Thief Arrested
This is video taken on Thursday from an attentive individual who noticed something suspicious in their neighborhood and then immediately contacted our police department. The neighbor’s awesome actions allowed us to quickly locate and arrest Lorenzo Danaby (Fayetteville) & Tiffany Hill (Prairie Grove) for Residential Burglary and Theft of Property. These two suspects were determined to be stealing from residents who left their garage doors open (yes, even in the daytime). We would love to report that the crime has stopped with their arrest, however, officers just took two additional reports today (Saturday) and have yet to identify a suspect. As a reminder to all residents, it is always a good idea to lock/secure your home and your vehicles.Posted by Prairie Grove Police Department on Saturday, April 11, 2020