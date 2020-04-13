Two arrested for Residential Burglary, Theft of Property in Prairie Grove

This is video taken on Thursday from an attentive individual who noticed something suspicious in their neighborhood and then immediately contacted our police department. The neighbor’s awesome actions allowed us to quickly locate and arrest Lorenzo Danaby (Fayetteville) & Tiffany Hill (Prairie Grove) for Residential Burglary and Theft of Property. These two suspects were determined to be stealing from residents who left their garage doors open (yes, even in the daytime). We would love to report that the crime has stopped with their arrest, however, officers just took two additional reports today (Saturday) and have yet to identify a suspect. As a reminder to all residents, it is always a good idea to lock/secure your home and your vehicles.