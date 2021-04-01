x
2 dead after twin-engine plane crashes in Poinsett County, deputies say

The Poinsett County Dispatch Center received a call that a plane had crashed in the Northwest quadrant of Poinsett County.
Credit: THV11

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — At approximately 9:44 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, the Poinsett County Dispatch Center received a call that a plane had crashed in the Northwest quadrant of Poinsett County.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. Emergency responders discovered a twin-engine plane in a field off of Flag Slough Lane, according to Sheriff Kevin Molder.

Officials at the Conway Regional Airport, Cantrell Field, confirmed that the plane was heading to their airport, but would not release anything else at this time.

As of 12:22 p.m., the sheriff's office is reporting two confirmed fatalities resulting from the plane crash.

The FAA and NTSB have been contacted. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

