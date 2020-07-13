21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Twenty-one people have suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

The blaze was called in shortly before 9 a.m. on the USS Bonhomme Richard. The cause is under investigation.

Officials don't immediately know where on the 840-foot amphibious assault vessel the fire was sparked.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port, and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.