Trump doubles up with Maryland, Virginia Memorial Day events

Baltimore mayor says the city can't afford the cost of a presidential visit when city revenue is declining because of the virus outbreak.
Credit: AP
In this Friday, May 22, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a "Rolling to Remember Ceremony," to honor the nation's veterans and POW/MIA, from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House in Washington. Trump booked back-to-back Memorial Day appearances despite the coronavirus pandemic, at Arlington National Cemetery and at a historic fort in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump has booked back-to-back Memorial Day appearances amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Trump plans to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. 

Afterward, he will head to Baltimore to speak at Fort McHenry national monument. 

That's where "The Star-Spangled Banner" was written. 

But Baltimore's mayor is unhappy about Trump's visit, saying it sets a bad example when many residents have been told to limit travel. 

Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young also says the city can't afford the cost of a presidential visit when city revenue is declining because of the virus outbreak.

