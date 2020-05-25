Trump doubles up with Maryland, Virginia Memorial Day events

Baltimore mayor says the city can't afford the cost of a presidential visit when city revenue is declining because of the virus outbreak.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump has booked back-to-back Memorial Day appearances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump plans to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.

Afterward, he will head to Baltimore to speak at Fort McHenry national monument.

That's where "The Star-Spangled Banner" was written.

But Baltimore's mayor is unhappy about Trump's visit, saying it sets a bad example when many residents have been told to limit travel.