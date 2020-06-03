Trump surveys Tennessee tornado damage

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — President Donald Trump is again assuming the role of national consoler as he travels to Tennessee on Friday to tour neighborhoods where lives and homes were destroyed by tornadoes that swept through parts of the state earlier this week. Trump is touring hart hit communities in Putnam County, where a tornado tore a 2-mile-long path, killing 18 people, including five children under 13. Many more people were injured, some critically. Statewide, the death toll stood at 24 from a pair of storms.