Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside

BETHESDA, Md. — President Donald Trump declared, “I get it,” in a message to the nation before briefly leaving the hospital to salute cheering supporters from his motorcade.

The surprising move raised new questions about his understanding of the deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans. Hours earlier, the president’s medical team reported that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days.