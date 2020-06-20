Trek Girl Fort Smith Walks For More Than Women’s Health

A local group spent their night walking for change as they celebrated Juneteenth.

Girl Trek Fort Smith led the walk around Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith. The event also highlighted the systemic racism in the country and reviewed ways to make a change.

The temperature was above 90 and folks still came out to walk for women's health and systemic change. They made a couple of loops from 3rd to 10th street, then ended the event at the Farmer's Market off Garrison Avenue.

“We are one of the greatest nations on this planet yet we cannot coexist in the same space with those who are different than us.” Ila DeBose, Girl Trek organizer.

Girl Trek Fort Smith is a branch of the main organization headquartered in Washington DC. The group stands for women of color being physically active and staying healthy. Today they were standing for something else.

“Collectively were going to do it in the name of walking for systemic change.” said DeBose.

People young and old showed up to support the event. It was hot so people grabbed waters from the junior league of Fort Smith stations along the route of the walk.

Participants say today's event allowed for an uplifting way to share their thoughts about what's going on in the world.

“Say what you need to say make sure you’re educated when you say make sure you’re educated when you say it not everything has to come from an evil angry place,” said Ashlee Hassell.

Rita Howard Watkins delivered a speech after the walk. She spoke about being the first and only black female attorney practicing in the Sebastian County Courthouse. She says celebrating Juneteenth and being able to share her story was amazing.

“For me to read the constitution and to look at the 13th and limited and to look at the 13th amendment of the Constitution and to know that my people my ancestors were brought to this country solely to be property, knowing that I have an opportunity on Monday to go to court and represent my clients, that means a lot that means a lot,” said Rita Howard Watkins, Deputy Public Defender for Sebastian County Public Defenders Officer.

Debose says movements across the country are expressing a message that is long overdue.

“For those folks are marginalized as well as folks who are not marginalized everybody is just kind of saying you know what enough is enough and we have to look out for our fellow man.” said DeBose