Travis Napper named director of Arkansas Tourism

ARKANSAS, USA — Travis Napper has been named director of Arkansas Tourism, a department of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism (ADPHT). He replaces Jim Dailey, who retired at the end of 2019.

Napper will oversee the ADPHT’s Tourism Division in its mission to improve the economy of Arkansas by generating travel and enhancing the image of the state, according to a statement from ADPHT Secretary Stacy Hurst. He will begin work on April 1 at a salary of $112,000.

“Travis has an impressive mix of professional experience and accomplishments within the tourism industry that will help lift Arkansas to the next level in attracting visitors to our state,” said Hurst. “I look forward to working with him.”

Napper previously worked as the president and CEO of the Ruston Lincoln Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau in Ruston, La., since 2012. Prior to that he was director of orientation and special programs at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Louisiana Tech University and earned the Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME) designation in 2016.