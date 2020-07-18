"Buckin' On The Ranch" continues

Tonight starts the second day of the Buckin' at the Ranch PBR Bull Riding event in Prairie Grove.

Last night's kickoff saw around 1300 people and tonight there should be even more.

Cars are already starting to line up at the gate and organizers say they are expecting even more people than last night but will still be able to follow social distancing guidelines.

This event was put together after the popular Rodeo of the Ozarks was canceled. Many local riders rely on these events to make money so now they're able to get a little bit of a paycheck.

The Arkansas Department of Health has approved this Bull Riding Event. Organizer Nathan Ogden tells us how they are making social distancing happen.

“The stadium seats are marked off every other row, we ask that when you sit down in a row you stay 6 feet apart from other families, and all of our lawn seating we have paint marks on the ground that are 8 feet. Sit your chair down on the line, stay 6 feet apart, you have plenty of room to spread out” said Ogden.