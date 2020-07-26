Anti-mask march at governor's mansion

Today, people gathered at Governor Hutchinson's mansion to voice their opposition to the state-wide mask mandate.
Signs showed messages of the mask order as a violation of rights and an overstepping of government power.
Governor Hutchinson made a social media post regarding masks while the protesters were outside his mansion saying,
"As we continue to see high numbers of COVID-19 cases throughout Arkansas, we need to remain vigilant about masks. Wearing a mask protects your friends and neighbors and will help us ensure students can receive in-person instruction next month."