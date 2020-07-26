Today (July 25), the city of Greenwood celebrates William's birthday as a city-wide holiday.

It's been three years since William Holtz of Greenwood passed away after suffering multiple birth defects. Today (July 25), the city of Greenwood celebrates William's birthday as a city-wide holiday.

William Holtz only lived to be 7 months old, but the sweet boy touched the lives of many. Every year on his birthday, Greenwood celebrates William Holtz Day in his honor.

“I miss him so much, he was the biggest cuddle bug, everyone who met him loved him…everyone,” said Brookly Holtz.

Today, William is still touching lives. His parents set up a charity foundation in his name to help people purchase headstones after the Holtz needed help purchasing a headstone three years ago.

“We were denied life insurance because of his preexisting conditions, so when it was time to make the necessary purchases we were stumped because we didn’t have the money,” said Holtz.

William passed away after suffering from multiple birth defects. His family misses him dearly but he will always be remembered through his foundation.

“Even though he wasn’t here very long, because of him we get to touch so many people's lives, and help so many people,” said Holz.

The Chelsea and William Holtz Foundation has helped 12 families purchase a headstone and they still have 30 people on the waiting list.

“Seeing the enlightenment on the people's faces makes it worth it, they are able to get closure and that’s all we want from them”