‘They would light up your day’: Family of 5 killed in Little Rock fire remembered as close-knit

Evan Howard and Dominique Rideout-Howard were the loving parents to Nehemiah, 10, Nate, 8, and Nayla, who was four.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Family members and loved ones say the Howard family was super close. Evan Howard and Dominique Rideout-Howard were the loving parents to Nehemiah, 10, Nate, 8, and Nayla, who was four.

They held a balloon release in remembrance of them Monday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Fire Department, five people died in an early morning apartment fire on Geyer Springs Road on Sunday, March 28.

Larry Jackson is Dominique's brother and says he dropped everything Sunday morning once he heard about what happened.

"My sister? She's the caring one. She'll give you anything you want if you ask. Evan? Anytime you wanna kick it, be around somebody watch movies, play games, that's him," said Jackson.

"Nehemiah was the oldest, you know. He was the first child so he was a good big brother caring for his little brother and sister. Nate, that's my little dude right there, and then Nayla, I called her Nye Nye, that's my queen right there."

Deshayla Davis is Dominique's sister.

She says she doesn't know what she's going to do without her. Her husband, Evan was a hardworking good man who loved his kids and his wife. He would do anything for them.

"Nayla was loving and sweet. She can walk into a room and brighten everybody's day. Nate made me smile every time I seen him. Nehemiah, that was my big baby, he was the oldest of them all. He lead the Howard pack," said Davis.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. posted his condolences to the family and the Little Rock firefighters on social media.

My heart and prayers go out to the families who lost loved ones in today’s tragic fire at an apartment located at 7510 Geyer Springs Rd. I’m also in prayer for the @littlerockfire team who responded to the fire and all others impacted. pic.twitter.com/U4kTcJuYUY — Frank Scott, Jr. (@FrankScottJr) March 28, 2021

Latray Davis agrees with her sister Deshayla.

He says Dominique kept a smile on his face and took great care of her kids.

"My nephews and niece would just light up your day if you were having a bad one. Nayla telling you she loved you would always make our days. As a family, it’s the last thing most of us remember. I miss them so so much this is too much," said Davis.