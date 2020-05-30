Protest underway in Fayetteville

They join hundreds of protestors around the country who are protesting George Floyd's death.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A protest is underway on College Ave. and Lafayette St in Fayetteville.

Dozens of protestors are out yelling "silence is violence" and holding up signs that read things like, "I can't breathe", "End police brutality" and "Police brutality is a hate crime".

