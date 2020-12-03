The World Health Organization officially declares the coronavirus a pandemic

The Department of Homeland Security is recommending you stock up on supplies in case of having to be self-quarantined during this pandemic.

The World Health Organization has officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic. As the virus continues to spread more people may self-isolate or be put under home quarantine.



Melody Daniel at the Arkansas Department of Management says the first step to preparing for potential self-quarantine is making sure you have two weeks' worth of food.



Since you most likely won’t lose power, food other than non-perishable food can be stored such as fresh or frozen foods.

Its also good to have comfort foods because it can help the morale of the home.

The next step is making sure you have a preparedness kit.

These kits typically hold non-perishable foods, water, change of clothes, toiletries, a blanket, flashlight, batteries, trash bags, paper plates, napkins and a can opener.



Lastly, make sure you have things to do such as board games, books to read, movies to watch, coloring books or crafts.



Emily cross is a University of Arkansas student who was studying abroad in Italy before having to come home because of the coronavirus outbreak and is now in quarantine.



“I have like my own little area. I’m not just in a bedroom that would be horrible. So my bedroom and bathroom and I get to go out on the patio a little bit to get some fresh air because being locked in a room for 2 weeks is suffocating," said Cross.



Emily is in week two of quarantine and will be cleared on Monday.