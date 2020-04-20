The Supply Side: What consumer behaviors will persist after COVID-19 subsides?

The affinity for touch-less commerce will increase and smart retailers will proactively build these capabilities in anticipation.

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has redefined retail for American consumers who are largely hunkered down at home and going out only for groceries and consumables.

That has meant far more shoppers have taken advantage of ordering online with curbside pickup options for groceries and medications.

More than 630,000 retail stores have been shuttered and millions of retail employees furloughed while the stores remain full of spring merchandise that will likely have to be discounted when the COVID-19 outbreak subsides.

Retail experts agree COVID-19 will likely be the demise of some retail banners should the shutdown linger into the early summer.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates the shuttered stores will lose an estimated $400 billion from the shutdown.

Carol Spieckerman, CEO of Spieckerman Retail, said the pandemic spells trouble for JCPenney and other companies that rely on soft-line (apparel) sales.

She said pent-up demand for those categories will benefit the retailers who make it through. Spieckerman said COVID-19 has caused many new consumers to order products online and buy more categories sight unseen.

“Consumers will be more comfortable relinquishing control in general, particularly when it comes to picking and choosing food items like produce and meat,” Spieckerman said. “At the same time, there will be a lingering expectation of vigilance around cleanliness and sanitation in-store. The affinity for touch-less commerce will increase and smart retailers will proactively build these capabilities in anticipation.”