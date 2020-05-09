The Supply Side: Research firm says food spending decline tied to end of unemployment stimulus

Food retailers and manufacturers are having a banner sales year, with consumers eating fewer meals away from home.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Food retailers and manufacturers are having a banner sales year, with consumers eating fewer meals away from home. But much of the increased spending from mid-March through July was based in part on nearly $250 billion of enhanced unemployment benefits.

An enhanced unemployment benefit of $600 per week expired July 31, and states have yet to implement an increase from President Donald Trump’s Aug. 8 executive order allowing for $400 in additional weekly benefits. The U.S. Department of Labor reports it will be weeks before benefits make their way to recipients. Marketing research firm IRI assessed the impact of these cuts on grocery spending.

IRI reports growth for at-home edible spending has slowed in the past few weeks in grocery and large retail stores, amounting to 5 percentage point declines equivalent to $500 million less in consumable sales per week.