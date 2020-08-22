The Supply Side: Kate’s Real Food energy bars now in 1,000 Walmart stores

There was no Open Call or trade show introduction. Schade and her team were cold-called by Walmart, based on Cameron’s experience.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — It’s a long way from Grand Teton to Bentonville, but news about good-for-you food travels fast. That’s how Kate Schade, a skier, and outdoor enthusiast, got her all-natural energy bars on the shelves of the world’s largest retailer.

Schade said James Cameron, a senior Walmart executive, visited Wyoming and tried one of the bars in July 2019 and asked Lauren Alden, Walmart’s category buyer, if she was interested in adding the product to Walmart shelves.

It wasn’t long before Schade received an email from the retailer asking to try the bars. There was no Open Call or trade show introduction. Schade and her team were cold-called by Walmart, based on Cameron’s experience.