The Supply Side: Holiday season expected to be a wild ride for retailers

Deloitte expects holiday sales to rise between 1% and 1.5%, which would amount to $1.14 trillion for the industry.

This entire year has been a roller coaster ride for retailers, and the holiday season is expected to follow that pattern. National Retail Federation chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said, “forecasting sales is like assembling a jigsaw puzzle without all the pieces.”

“We are waiting for new data and are still assembling puzzle pieces for the 2020 holiday season,” Kleinhenz said in early October. “I am cautiously optimistic about the fourth quarter in terms of the economy and consumer spending, but the outlook is clouded with uncertainty pivoting on COVID-19 infection rates.”