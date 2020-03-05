The Supply Side: Beer, alcohol sales rise as stay-at-home orders persist

Alcoholic beverage sales shot up in March as stay-at-home orders were issued.

Alcoholic beverage sales shot up in March as stay-at-home orders were issued, and many bars and restaurants had to close for dine-in service to enforce social distancing measures. That sent consumers to liquor stores, Walmart and even local taprooms trying to stock up on craft beer and spirits, just like they loaded up toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Market research firm Nielsen said total beer dollar sales in off-premise retailers rose to $791.9 million, up 14% the week of March 14, compared to the same week a year ago. Beer category dollar sales are down from the peak stock-up week of March 15-21 when sales increased 42% to $967.1 million. In the last week of March, Nielsen said beer sales rose 17% to $817.8 million compared with the year-ago periods.