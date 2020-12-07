Springdale Fire Department responds to fire at La Huerta

The Springdale Fire Department responded to a fire at La Huerta Mexican Restaurant on S. Thompson St. last night (July 11).

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Fire Department responded to a fire at La Huerta Bar & Grill on S. Thompson St. last night (July 11).

According to Springdale Fire Captain Matt Bagley, an employee saw smoke outside the restaurant and was able to get everyone out on time.

Fire crews were able to successfully put out the fire.

The damage was done to the outside of the northside of the restaurant.

The cause of the fire involves the "La Huerta" neon sign but is still being investigated. The restaurant has had at least two other fires involving that sign in the past years.

No injuries were reported.