Pea Ridge Police looking for missing/runaway juvenile

The Pea Ridge Police is searching for a missing/runaway juvenile that went missing this weekend.

Pea Ridge Police says Heidi Millar went ran away during the late-night hours of Friday night or the early morning hours of Saturday (July 25).

Heidi is believed to be wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and an unknown color shirt.

Heidi is 5'2", weighs 135 lbs, has blonde hair and blue eyes.