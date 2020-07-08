Northwest Arkansas Naturals to play catch with fans at Arvest Ballpark

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will be playing catch at Arvest Ballpark on August 15. Fans will have the opportunity to play with them for only $5.

There will be three different sessions with three different time slots:

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Naturals Team Store will be open for fans but will be limited to 6 people at a time to follow social distancing guidelines. The space for this event is extremely limited so only people who have purchased a ticket will be allowed to enter the ballpark regardless of age.

Fans are required to bring their own balls and gloves. Social distancing and safety protocols will be in effect at Arvest Ballpark and they are as follows:

Face masks required to enter the facility, except for children 10 and under, and at all times where you cannot maintain minimum of 6 feet social distancing. Face masks are mandatory under all circumstances when using restrooms and in Naturals team store

You should not enter Arvest Ballpark if you have fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell. You should also not enter if you have had known exposure to someone with Covid-19 in the past 14 days. It is also not advised to attend this event if you have underlying health conditions including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, severe obesity, asthma, or weakened immunity

You may also wish to refrain from entering if you are 65 years of age or older

Hand sanitizer available at main entrance, restrooms and team store. These are the only open areas of the ballpark. All other areas remain closed

Naturals staff will periodically be disinfecting any common surfaces, particularly the concourse restrooms and Naturals Team Store

Concessions will not be open or available during the event

Tickets are only available for purchase online at www.nwanaturals.com. Tickets will not be avaialbe for purchase at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office. Attendees will enter through the main gates, check in, and then be required to sign a Naturals Liability Waver once they reach the field to play catch in the outfield of Arvest Ballpark.