Long-awaited contemporary art museum opens up in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The long-awaited contemporary art museum in Downtown Bentonville called The Momentary opened today to the public. Inside you can find pieces of artwork, entertainment and places to grab a snack and hangout.

"I've been blown away so far. We came in went right down to Onyx got some coffee, went into the galleries. I'm impressed, I'm so excited, this is beautiful."

Kaleb Makovich is one of many who had positive feedback after checking out Crystal Bridges' new addition, The Momentary Museum. Makovich grew up in Northwest Arkansas and says he's shocked to see these incredible art galleries in our area.



"If you would have told me when I was 12 or 13 that all of this would be happening in a few years, I would not have believed you. So seeing all of this come into existence is just beautiful."

The new art is unique and pulling in people from all over.

"We go to Crystal bridges all the time and we live in Fayetteville but yet its another reason to come up to Bentonville on the weekends."

Whitney Bell says its a fun and educational experience and even her two-year-old had a great time today.

"it was incredible, we love the State of the Art exhibition and you know with a two-year-old we were kind of chasing him around. But the art was incredible, lots of diverse pieces and we are excited to come back."

The Momentary's mission is to champion arts role in everyday life. Their current exhibit is called state of the art 2020.

"I like all the artist's statements and the variety of artists that are represented already. It just opened and theirs already so much in there."

While the unique art pieces are simply the crowd's favorite part, many say the community aspect also helps play a big role in what makes The Momentary so enjoyable.

"I love seeing everybody coming in and going to the cafe, just walking around and the interaction of it all. It's just super exciting having this in Northwest Arkansas."