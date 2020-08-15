Lowell and Rogers Fire Departments respond to vehicle fire

The Lowell and Rogers Fire Departments along with Lowell Police Department responded to vehicle fire this morning (Aug. 15) at around 1:27 a.m.

LOWELL, Ark. — The Lowell and Rogers Fire Departments along with Lowell Police Department responded to vehicle fire this morning (Aug. 15) at around 1:27 a.m.

The single-vehicle fire was in the 800 block of North Bloomington. The vehicle on fire had hit a power pole, gas meter, multiple parked vehicles, and a shop.

Crews extricated 2 people who were then transported to the hospital. The condition of those people is unknown.