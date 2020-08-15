x
Lowell and Rogers Fire Departments respond to vehicle fire

LOWELL, Ark. — The Lowell and Rogers Fire Departments along with Lowell Police Department responded to vehicle fire this morning (Aug. 15) at around 1:27 a.m.

The single-vehicle fire was in the 800 block of North Bloomington. The vehicle on fire had hit a power pole, gas meter, multiple parked vehicles, and a shop. 

Crews extricated 2 people who were then transported to the hospital. The condition of those people is unknown. 

According to the Lowell Fire Police Department's Facebook, the business suffered major damage.

