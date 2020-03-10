The Latest: President Trump tweets that he's "feeling well"

President Donald Trump says he's “feeling well" and has voiced his appreciation for the medical professionals treating him for COVID-19 at a military hospital.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Latest on coronavirus infections hitting President Donald Trump and others in his circle (all times EDT):

2:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he's “feeling well" and has voiced his appreciation for the medical professionals treating him for COVID-19 at a military hospital.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted, “Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!”

He also says, “With their help, I am feeling well!”

It comes as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Trump went through a “very concerning” period Friday and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care.

Trump’s doctors painted a rosy picture of the president’s health in a press conference at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. But the briefing raised more questions than it answered.