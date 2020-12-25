Gravette restaurant hosts Christmas dinner

The Hardluck Cafe in Gravette gave out free Christmas lunches this Christmas to 172 people.

“Love kindness, thankfulness, generosity,” said Burt.

These are just a few words that come to mind when Lauri Burt thinks about Christmas at the cafe.

“They love their community. They love other people,” said Burt.

This is the 8th year the restaurant has held the event and along with the Burts, the free Christmas dinner has become a tradition for many around Northwest Arkansas.

“Times are hard and we all need help,” said Spackman.

The cafe usually feeds about 120 people but because of the pandemic, they wanted to do more this year.

“We have about 200 meals that will be given out today,” said Wolfgang.

It’s an event the cafe says wouldn’t be possible without donations from the community.

“Our little town has a big heart,” said Wolfgang.

For the Reddins, giving to the event has become one of their favorite holiday traditions.

“It just makes us feel right. It’s a feel-good thing. I think around Christmas the traditions are really starting to especially this year the traditions are what keep the people going. Community helping the community,” said Reddin.

Members of the community like the Reddins help to make this event possible by bringing food, making donations, and even donating gifts for the families to take home.