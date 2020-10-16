x
Final hurdle cleared for grant program to help service, hospitality businesses hurt by COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism (ADPHT), the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC), and the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) received approval to proceed with a grant program utilizing $50 million in CARES Act funds for Arkansas businesses in industries significantly impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The Arkansas Legislative Council approved Friday (Oct. 16) a business interruption grant for certain Arkansas businesses in the personal care, tourism, travel, recreation and hospitality industries.

The grant will provide reimbursement for a portion of specific eligible expenses incurred by businesses in these industries between March 1 and Sept. 30, 2020.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

