Fort Smith Regional Airport traffic down 57% through July

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to reduce airline traffic with July enplanements at the Fort Smith Regional Airport totaling 2,957, down 67.3% compared with July 2019. Delta flights had the biggest decline at 94.4%.

American Airline enplanements in July totaled 2,830, down 58% compared with July 2019. Delta reported just 127 enplanements during July, down 94.4% from July 2019.

During the first seven months of the year, enplanements totaled 23,129, down 57% from the same period in 2019. Year-to-date American Airline enplanements out of Fort Smith total 17,389, down 54.4% from the 38,160 in the same period of 2019. Delta enplanements for the first seven months are 5,740, down 63.3% from the 15,654 in the same period of 2019.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

