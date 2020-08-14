Fort Smith Regional Airport traffic down 57% through July

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to reduce airline traffic with July enplanements at the Fort Smith Regional Airport totaling 2,957, down 67.3% compared with July 2019. Delta flights had the biggest decline at 94.4%.

During the first seven months of the year, enplanements totaled 23,129, down 57% from the same period in 2019. Year-to-date American Airline enplanements out of Fort Smith total 17,389, down 54.4% from the 38,160 in the same period of 2019. Delta enplanements for the first seven months are 5,740, down 63.3% from the 15,654 in the same period of 2019.