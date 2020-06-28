The Bakery District now open in Fort Smith

A new business in Fort Smith is hoping to host your next big event.

A new business in Fort Smith is hoping to host your next big event.

The Baker District recently celebrated its grand opening. It is located at 63 South 6th Street in downtown Fort Smith.

The building used to be home to the Shipley Baking Company. The owners believe other local businesses should adopt the idea of rejuvenating old buildings in order to preserve history.

"Something I really like about Fort Smith is kind of the local atmosphere. Not everywhere has local bakeries, coffee shops, and seafood markets and things like that, and I think that's a really special thing here," said Holly Burk of Fort Smith.