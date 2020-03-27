Texas Roadhouse sells ready-to-grill steaks after grocery stores face shortages

Texas Roadhouse is selling a variety of ready-to-grill steaks after many grocery stores face shortages during the coronavirus outbreak.

“The decision to sell steaks was based on demand from guests. Restaurants are a vital part of our nation’s food supply and we’re stepping in where we can to help fill the gaps,” says Travis Doster, Texas Roadhouse vice president of communications.

The fresh-cut steaks beings sold include ribeye, strips, sirloin, and filet.

Texas Roadhouse encourages customers to call the restaurant to place an order.

Every Texas Roadhouse location is currently open daily for curbside to-go service and is offering family value packs. Family Value Pack dinner for four includes a choice of an entree, a large salad, four side dishes, freshly baked rolls, and honey cinnamon butter.