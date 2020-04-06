Man hospitalized, 2 Buffalo police officers suspended after protests

Police say the man was injured when he tripped and fell. However, video from the scene shows the man was pushed by police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man protesting outside Niagara Square suffered a cut to his head and possible concussion when he was shoved to the ground by police on Thursday night after Buffalo's 8 p.m. curfew, according to sources.

An initial police statement claimed the man was injured when he tripped and fell in front of Buffalo City Hall. However, video from the scene shows the man was pushed by police before tripping and falling.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said Thursday night that the two officers involved in the incident have been suspended without pay.

The man was treated by Buffalo Fire personnel and taken by ambulance for further treatment.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz expressed his disappointment with what happened Thursday night, adding that the man is now in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

Poloncarz also said he's spoken with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and that action against the officers involved would be announced soon.

NY Attorney General Letitia James also tweeted that she is aware of the video.

Five people were arrested as part of Thursday's protests in downtown Buffalo.

Buffalo Police say four people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges for blocking traffic in the square. A fifth person was arrested for disorderly conduct following an incident with other protesters.

On Thursday afternoon, not too long after Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that he would ban the use of chokeholds by police officers, police gave the people there a two-minute warning to clear the streets outside City Hall.

2 On Your Side reporter Leanne Stuck witnessed two people being taken away in handcuffs.

The protesters left the streets, chanting "We want Byron," and police backed away once the road was clear.

Investigative Post reporter Ali Ingersoll reported that police told protesters that so long as they stayed out of the street and left by 8 p.m., which is when the curfew for the City of Buffalo begins, there wouldn't be issues.

The protesters were lined up in the middle of the street across from police, who were dressed in protective gear.