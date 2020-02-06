Tennessee Army National Guard stationed in Knoxville has been mobilized to D.C, authorities say

Officials said the regiment is on their way to the nation's capital now, and that they are expected to be on the ground no later than Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 278th Armored Cavalry of the Tennessee Army National Guard, which is headquartered in Knoxville, has been mobilized to Washington D.C. officials announced on Tuesday.

"Through the night these soldiers have been alerted. They've been rallied. We received the official call about one hour ago for their release and their mobilization," U.S. Army Major General Jeff H. Holmes said in a press conference on Tuesday. "Again, under the authorization of the governor we have entered the mobilization phase."

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, Holmes said he received a call from the National Guard headquarters, asking if they had any available forces to be sent to the nation's capital.

Holmes said he could not speak to 'operational aspects," but that officials expected the troops to be on the ground no later than Saturday.

The mobilization comes after a string of protests against police brutality and racism, both in the nation's capital and different cities across the United States