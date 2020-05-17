Teen Vogue hosts virtual prom for Springdale Seniors

The Springdale School District was one of only twelve schools to be chosen to participate in Teen Vogue's virtual prom.

This year, high school seniors are having to miss out on milestones like their graduation ceremony or their senior prom. But tonight, the Springdale school district hosted a virtual prom, joined by other schools on a national level.

The Springdale School District was one of only twelve schools to be chosen to participate in Teen Vogue's virtual prom. The students are able to sign onto a zoom meeting with their entire school.

"I thought we would give it a shot to try and give the kids something special because they're missing out on events for their senior year," said Amy Harrison, Don Tyson Vice-Principal.

The event is hosted by the editor of Teen-Vogue, with special performances from celebrities and TikTok stars.

"We were one of twelve schools to be chosen to be in teen vogue so its a very exciting opportunity for our kiddos, they're encouraged to dress up, dance and act like they're having prom, just in a different setting," said Harrison.

Facility signed up for this contest to give back to the students who have worked so hard throughout the year, then had to miss out on exciting milestones to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

"Anything we can do to make some events happen so they can have some memories, so in 10 years they'll be talking about how they're the only class to not have a prom, so this virtual prom will hopefully make them some memories," said Harrison.

Students could put on their prom dresses, tuxedos, or stay in their comfortable clothes which some students say is the best outfit for dancing.

"I am acutally wearing a sweatshirt from the college im going to go, and yes, im going to make them dance," said Abby Herrera Don Tyson Senior.

Students from Don Tyson express their gratitude to their teachers for doing the most to help make memories anyways.

"I'm really grateful that our school and community are doing everything they can to make us feel celebrated and we have a proper goodbye before we really graduate high school," said Herrera.