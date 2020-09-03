Ted Cruz will self-quarantine after interacting with individual with coronavirus

Sen. Ted Cruz announced Sunday he will self-quarantine in Texas after interacting with an individual who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sen. Ted Cruz announced Sunday he will self-quarantine in Texas after interacting with an individual who tested positive for the novel coronavirus at last week's Conservative Political Action Conference.

Cruz, the first member of Congress to announce such a step, said in a statement he is "not experiencing any symptoms" but "out of an abundance of caution" will remain in Texas until a full 14 days after the interaction have passed.

The Texas Republican said his interaction with the individual consisted of a "brief conversation and a handshake."

"Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low," he said in a statement.

Cruz's announcement comes one day after the American Conservative Union announced that one of the CPAC attendees had tested positive for coronavirus. President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials attended the conference, though the ACU says the attendee did not come into contact with the President or vice president, nor did they attend events in the main hall.

State governments are working to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the US, as federal officials say more testing for the illness will likely see the number of known cases increase.

As of Sunday night, there were at least 550 cases and 21 deaths in the United States across 34 states and the District of Columbia.

That national figure includes 451 people diagnosed through the US public health system and 70 people repatriated to the US -- 46 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 21 on the Grand Princess cruise ship and three from China.

Cruz urged in his statement that "everyone should continue to treat this outbreak seriously and be driven by facts and medical science."