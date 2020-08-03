SWAT team arrests Fort Smith barricaded suspect

According to the Fort Smith Police, the SWAT team is currently at West Apartments in Fort Smith.

The SWAT team responded to West Apartments as the potential location of a suspected shooter for an incident that happened earlier today (Mar. 7), in which a victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

Police barricaded and surrounded the apartments until the suspect came out on his own and was taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Charles Stewart.