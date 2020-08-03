x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

SWAT team arrests Fort Smith barricaded suspect

According to the Fort Smith Police, the SWAT team is currently at West Apartments in Fort Smith.
Credit: kfsm

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police, the SWAT team is currently at West Apartments in Fort Smith.

The SWAT team responded to West Apartments as the potential location of a suspected shooter for an incident that happened earlier today (Mar. 7), in which a victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

Police barricaded and surrounded the apartments until the suspect came out on his own and was taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Charles Stewart. 

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.