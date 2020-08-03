SWAT team arrests Fort Smith barricaded suspect

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police, the SWAT team is currently at West Apartments in Fort Smith.
The SWAT team responded to West Apartments as the potential location of a suspected shooter for an incident that happened earlier today (Mar. 7), in which a victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.
Police barricaded and surrounded the apartments until the suspect came out on his own and was taken into custody.
The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Charles Stewart.
